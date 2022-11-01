New Zealand wine sees export value boom despite inflation pressures

The trade organisation for New Zealand wine has reported an “all-time high” export value for the 12 months ending September 2022, despite high inflation rates and increasing production costs.

New Zealand Winegrowers said total exports were up 6% from the previous year at $2.03 billion, with the USA accounting for $727 million of international exports. Canada also saw “record levels” of exports, with a value of $157 million.

September alone saw a monthly export record of $287 million, which is reportedly the first time in which export value has exceeded $250 million in a single month.

However, annual export volume was down 4% during the 12 months ending September 2022.

Philip Gregan, CEO of New Zealand Winegrowers, suggests that environmentally-conscious consumers are favouring New Zealand wines as the region maintains a commitment to sustainability. He also attributed the easing of Covid-19 restrictions to the rise in export value.

“Expectantly, with the reopening of New Zealand’s borders, we will see the return of overseas visitors, who will once more be able to enjoy all the experiences our wine regions have to offer,” he said. “Alongside domestic holidaymakers, international tourists will give wine businesses the boost they need to see them through the busy summer period, and beyond.”

Related articles: