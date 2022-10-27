Australia's Brown Brothers returns to UK

Australian wine company Brown Brothers has come back to the UK market, after a four-year absence.

The producer this week re-launched its Orange Muscat & Flora wine in partnership with Enotria & Coe and Tesco. The wine is 80% Muscat and 20% Flora, which is a crossing between Sémillon and Gewürtztraminer.

A spokesperson for the company told Drinks Retailing that Brown Brothers pulled out of the UK market in 2018, having first shipped here in 1935.

“We regretfully left the UK market due the ongoing pressure of exchange rates, cost of doing business and changes in consumer/customer behaviour away from our core wines, which were highly sought after elsewhere,” the spokesperson said. “We are enthusiastic and optimistic about bringing our wines back to the UK and look forward to showing some old favourites such as Orange Muscat & Flora, and Tarrango - and some exciting new releases, too.”

Orange Muscat & Flora is currently exclusive to Tesco, though the spokesperson said there would be an expansion of both customers and products in 2023.

“With a new generation at the helm and a fully female team, we are thrilled to be returning to the UK market,” said Katherine Brown, portfolio manager and brand ambassador at parent company Brown Family Wine Group. “Orange Muscat & Flora is one of our most popular wines, and we are excited to bring it back for existing fans, as well as newer drinkers entering the category.”

In addition to Brown Brothers, the Brown Family Wine Group brands include Devil’s Corner, Tamar Ridge, Pirie and Innocent Bystander.

