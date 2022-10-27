E&J Gallo launches Apothic ad campaign

By Lucy Britner
 | 27 October, 2022

E&J Gallo has lined up a TV ad for its Californian wine brand, Apothic. The 20-second spot features Apothic Red and Apothic Cab. It will air in October and November across Sky channels and the company said it is expected to reach 1.2 million consumers.

The campaign also includes digital influencer activity and in-store sampling as well as incentives for independent retailers to list Apothic, through cashback rewards via the Shopt app.

“Apothic continues to perform strongly on both international and UK stages, thanks to its widely appealing smooth wine style,” said Mark Stammers, sales director UK & Ireland, at E&J Gallo Winery. “Apothic has a very loyal following with a strong repeat purchase rate and a high number of positive consumer endorsements on retailer websites. Through this campaign, we’re aiming to increase brand awareness and encourage trial at an important time in the calendar for premium wines.”

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Christmas drinks trends - part 2
  2. “We have made mistakes” - Naked Wines…
  3. Christmas drinks trends - part 1
  4. New drinks launches - October 22
  5. Scotch Whisky Association welcomes Rishi Sunak…
  6. Enotria & Coe and The Telegraph launch Telegraph…
  7. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  8. Drambuie taps chef James Martin in home drinks…
  9. Blackout fears and price rises spark concern…
  10. Cider industry celebrates Apple Day 2022

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95