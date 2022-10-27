E&J Gallo launches Apothic ad campaign

E&J Gallo has lined up a TV ad for its Californian wine brand, Apothic. The 20-second spot features Apothic Red and Apothic Cab. It will air in October and November across Sky channels and the company said it is expected to reach 1.2 million consumers.

The campaign also includes digital influencer activity and in-store sampling as well as incentives for independent retailers to list Apothic, through cashback rewards via the Shopt app.

“Apothic continues to perform strongly on both international and UK stages, thanks to its widely appealing smooth wine style,” said Mark Stammers, sales director UK & Ireland, at E&J Gallo Winery. “Apothic has a very loyal following with a strong repeat purchase rate and a high number of positive consumer endorsements on retailer websites. Through this campaign, we’re aiming to increase brand awareness and encourage trial at an important time in the calendar for premium wines.”

Related articles: