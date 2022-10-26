Enotria & Coe and The Telegraph launch Telegraph Wine Cellar

Enotria & Coe has lined up a partnership with Telegraph Media Group to launch a new wine subscription service.

Telegraph Wine Cellar will feature 100 wines at launch and the website will also include editorial content and tasting notes from The Telegraph’s wine writers: Victoria Moore, Susy Atkins and Hamish Anderson.

“Many of the wines are often featured on restaurant wine lists, giving the Telegraph Wine Cellar’s members exclusive access to this premium collection to enjoy at home,” Enotria & Coe said. “The range of wines at launch will cover white, rosé, red and sparkling styles, fortified and dessert wines, with specialist spirits to follow.”

The subscription plan includes “exclusive member pricing”, no minimum order and free nationwide delivery.

Enotria & Coe’s director of retail & digital, Richard Weaver, said: “The last two years have demonstrated that UK consumers are increasingly interested in supporting producers with stories to tell, but the fast-paced on-trade doesn’t necessarily always give service staff the time to share these. Partnering with The Telegraph will give these wonderful producers a new voice, and capitalise on the strong growth in e-commerce we have seen since March 2020.”

All Telegraph Digital Plus and Print subscribers will have automatic free access to Telegraph Wine Cellar as part of their subscription. Digital subscribers can add it to their existing subscription and non-subscribers are also able to purchase a Telegraph Wine Cellar subscription as a standalone product for £3.99 per month.

