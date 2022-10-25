East London Liquor launches refill scheme

By Rachel Badham
 | 25 October, 2022

East London Liquor Co. has launched its Project Refill scheme across the on- and off-trade in an effort to reduce waste and create a circular business model. 

In the off-trade, customers will be able to return empty spirits bottles to participating sites and refill the bottles with East London gin, vodka or rum from 10-litre containers. 

The refill scheme will also feature a partnership with London-based e-courier service Pedal Me. Pedal Me will be cycling a 420km trip to Amsterdam with 165kg of East London Liquor spirits, before returning the empty bottles to the producer’s Bow Wharf distillery, where they will be refilled and given away to Pedal Me customers.

Alex Wolpert, founder at East London Liquor, said the more retailers sign up for the scheme, “the more powerful it can become”.

Wholesaler Speciality as well as sites such as Native, Stone Mini Market, Hide Bar and New Breed Bottle Shop are taking part in Project Refill. Consumers can find participating locations on ProjectRefill.org

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Christmas drinks trends - part 2
  2. “We have made mistakes” - Naked Wines…
  3. Christmas drinks trends - part 1
  4. New drinks launches - October 22
  5. Blackout fears and price rises spark concern…
  6. Trade groups call on chancellor to cancel…
  7. Scotch Whisky Association welcomes Rishi Sunak…
  8. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  9. Chenin Blanc, championing regionality and…
  10. Cider industry celebrates Apple Day 2022

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95