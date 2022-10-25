East London Liquor launches refill scheme

East London Liquor Co. has launched its Project Refill scheme across the on- and off-trade in an effort to reduce waste and create a circular business model.

In the off-trade, customers will be able to return empty spirits bottles to participating sites and refill the bottles with East London gin, vodka or rum from 10-litre containers.

The refill scheme will also feature a partnership with London-based e-courier service Pedal Me. Pedal Me will be cycling a 420km trip to Amsterdam with 165kg of East London Liquor spirits, before returning the empty bottles to the producer’s Bow Wharf distillery, where they will be refilled and given away to Pedal Me customers.

Alex Wolpert, founder at East London Liquor, said the more retailers sign up for the scheme, “the more powerful it can become”.

Wholesaler Speciality as well as sites such as Native, Stone Mini Market, Hide Bar and New Breed Bottle Shop are taking part in Project Refill. Consumers can find participating locations on ProjectRefill.org

Related articles: