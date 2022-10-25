Louis Jadot partners with The Drinks Trust to launch support for indies

Burgundy wine producer Maison Louis Jadot has partnered with industry charity The Drinks Trust to support a training package exclusively for those working in independent wine merchants with a focus on Burgundy.

As part of The Drinks Trust's Develop programme, Louis Jadot is sponsoring 20 places on WSET Level 1 in wine. The initiative includes an online Burgundy masterclass with a selection of Louis Jadot wines, a tasting with a Louis Jadot ambassador, and an educational trip to Burgundy for the highest scoring individual.

Katarina Luciakova, Louis Jadot brand manager at UK agency Hatch Mansfield, said: “In recent years, the independent sector has been at the forefront of the wine industry and is often one of the first points of contact for new wine consumers. It is therefore crucial for us and the industry to support education and offer resources to increase knowledge about all things Burgundy and to help anyone new to wine to fall in love with this incredible wine region.”

The Drinks Trust CEO Ross Carter added: “Since its planning and launch in February, Develop has become a cornerstone of the charity’s work, delivering quality skills-based training and enhancing workplace opportunity and confidence, and in turn, making the drinks and hospitality industry stronger. We are extremely grateful to industry businesses like Hatch Mansfield for its shared vision, and for investing not only in our Develop programme, but most importantly for investing in the future of our drinks industry.”

Applicants can choose to sit the course online or to attend a course in person from a list of WSET approved providers. Applications for funding open in November 2022.

To register interest, email develop@drinkstrust.org.uk

