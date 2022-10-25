Two weeks to go until Think Rum

Think Rum will return in two weeks, on November 8. The event, which was on hiatus owing to the pandemic, will include a tasting zone with rums from around the world, as well as three masterclasses and a panel discussion on the potential for rum.

Think Rum ambassador Peter Holland said the rum category is “as exciting as it is diverse in its offering”, adding: “Regrettably, the breadth of the category is inextricably linked to its diversity in the way it markets itself. It's not straightforward to those 'just getting in', so events like Think Rum are vital opportunities to discuss the various facets and raise understanding.

“I'm passionate about the category, and I'm excited about the event as it has always proved to be a fantastic forum for conversation and education.”

At Think Rum, Holland will be hosting a masterclass on the 2022 International Spirits Challenge gold medal rums. Other masterclasses include How to Drink Rum with Sly Augustin and Homegrown Talent with Lewis Hayes.

Commencing at 10.30am, Think Rum will take place at The Trampery, Old Street. To register your interest, click here.

