Cider industry celebrates Apple Day 2022

British cider makers are gearing up to celebrate national apple day on October 21, as producers look to platform the cider industry.

Fenella Tyler, chief executive at National Association of Cider Makers (NACM), said the day provides an opportunity for cider makers to “promote their trade and highlight the importance of cider making to their local community”.

Tyler continued: “The industry provides much needed support to the broader rural economy providing over 11,500 rural jobs across the UK and attracting tourists from around the country and the rest of the world.”

She also noted the importance of cider making in relation to environmental conservation: “The culture of cider making is interwoven within the fabric of local communities and is essential to sustaining rural areas. The industry supports local amenities and charities, funding wildlife ventures and community orchards.”

The NACM estimates that there are around 16,000 acres of apple orchards across the UK, which produce approximately £100 million in exports of cider per year.

BUYERS' GUIDE TO CIDER 2022

Related articles: