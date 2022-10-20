Blackout fears and price rises spark concern among drinks industry leaders

As the energy crisis persists, food and drink supply chain representatives have called on MPs to support the sector following news of potential blackouts to preserve gas supplies in winter.

Industry members were given the opportunity to address MPs during the Food and Drink Supply Chain APPG’s inquiry session on the impact of the energy crisis.

Gavin Partington, director general of the British Soft Drinks Association, suggested that the industry should be “granted special access to energy to maintain supplies”, much like the protocols undertaken during the Covid pandemic.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, added: “We will need to see the extension of the energy support beyond six months,” referring to the six-month Energy Bill Relief Scheme.

MPs were warned of redundancies and business closures if the industry does not receive energy support.

