Samuel Gelston’s explores whiskey cocktails in new campaign

Samuel Gelston’s whiskey has launched a new campaign, Gelston’s Gold Rush, in partnership with Belfast-based mixologist Emily Doherty.

The brand was purchased in 1869 by Harry Neill who, according to Gelston’s, made his fortune in Australia’s 1851 gold rush. With a focus on the history of Gelston’s whiskey and its links to the 1851 gold rush , Doherty has created two whiskey-based cocktails as part of the campaign: The Gelston’s Gold Rush and Samuel Gelston’s Spiced Star.

Doherty said: “My inspiration behind this drink was to take the classic ‘gold rush’ cocktail and put a modern twist on it.” The cocktail recipes will be shared on Samuel Gelston's social media platforms.

The campaign will also see jewellery maker Mark Bell create a gold bottle of Samuel Gelston’s whiskey, which will be revealed in a “festive competition” this December. Further details about the competition have yet to be released.

