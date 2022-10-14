UK wineries excluded from Small Producers’ Relief Scheme – WineGB

By Lucy Britner
 | 14 October, 2022

The trade organisation for the UK wine industry has warned that the government’s Small Producers’ Relief Scheme (SPRS) will effectively exclude wine.

In the recent mini-budget on September 23, the government outlined plans for a revamped alcohol excise duty system, part of which introduces a SPRS to enable a reduced level of duty for smaller producers of alcoholic beverages. However, the scheme only applies to products of 8.5%abv or below, which WineGB warned “effectively excludes wine”.

The trade group said small cider and beer producers will benefit from the plans and in the case of the smallest cider producers, "they will be entirely exempt from paying duty".

WineGB has called on the Treasury to grant small wine producers access to the SPRS.

Simon Thorpe MW, CEO of WineGB, said: “Despite the government’s aim of creating a fair and simple alcohol duty taxation system, our wine producers have been inexplicably excluded. This potentially stifles growth in the fastest growing agricultural sector in this country and is fundamentally unfair to our small producers.

“The vast majority of our vineyards and producers are small businesses and it is not right that they are being unfairly treated by being denied the support that beer and cider makers are afforded.”

According to WineGB, there are now around 900 vineyards in the UK.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Is the metaverse the future of drinks retailing?…
  2. Co-op buyer Ben Cahill on the Cava comeback…
  3. Overhex launches South Africa’s first sparkling…
  4. New drinks launches - October 22
  5. Interview - WSET chief executive, Michelle…
  6. Amathus introduces Wines with Personality
  7. Think Rum line-up announced
  8. Jägermeister opens ‘Ice Cold’ supermarket…
  9. English sparkling sees growth while total…
  10. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95