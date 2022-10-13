Jägermeister opens ‘Ice Cold’ supermarket

By Lucy Britner
 | 13 October, 2022

Jägermeister has opened a pop-up shop on London’s Oxford Street, as it looks to offer consumers an “immersive experience”.

The Ice Cold supermarket features Jägermeister freezers with bottles chilled to -18 degrees, as well as a secret bar area.

With the purchase of a limited-edition bottle of Jägermeister, one customer can win a ‘Golden Ticket’ and unlock access to party featuring rapper and comedian Michael Dapaah and several DJs. 

The limited edition bottles feature an on-pack promotion called The Secret Is Ice Cold, encouraging consumers to keep Jägermeister in the freezer to “reveal a secret code which becomes visible only after reaching the optimal chilled temperature”. The code offers the chance to win around 1,500 prizes, such as e-shop vouchers, branded merchandise and a European Jägermeister festival experience for four.

Mast-Jägermeister head of digital, culture and events, Peter Kennedy said: “Jägermeister is a brand best served ice cold and we couldn't think of a better setting for customers to fully immerse themselves with chilled surroundings, -18 degree temperatures and an ice-cold secret in store.”

 The Ice Cold supermarket is open from 10am – 6pm today (October 13) and tomorrow, at 58 Oxford Street.

