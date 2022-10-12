BeerBods closes after 10 years in business

Online beer subscription and tasting platform BeerBods has closed, 10 years after its inception.

The company said in a blog post last week that it would not take any more payments or ship any more beer boxes.

“I’m gutted, but I own this decision as much as anyone,” said founder Matt Lane. “It’s time for a new adventure.



“Our aim was always to get more people to drink better beer. The number of people brewing and drinking great beer has grown exponentially over the last decade. Now, I know that’s not solely down to us, but I like to think we played a small part. I’m really proud of the community of beer lovers we fostered and the breweries we supported along the way.”

BeerBods was acquired by AB InBev-owned Beer Hawk in 2019. In January 2022, Lane took the role of UK managing director at AB InBev's home draught beer system, PerfectDraft.

Related articles: