Diageo takes full ownership of Mr Black cold brew coffee liqueur

Diageo has acquired Mr Black cold brew coffee liqueur, seven years after taking a minority stake in the brand through Diageo-backed accelerator programme Distill Ventures.

Distill Ventures receives funding from Diageo and works with the company to support entrepreneurs as they launch and grow drinks brands. Other acquisitions made via the accelerator fund include non-alcoholic spirit Seedlip and Belsazar vermouth.

Mr Black was launched in 2013, by designer Tom Baker and distiller Philip Moore, with the “vision of bringing the global coffee culture to the world of spirits and cocktails”.

The product is now available in 22 countries, including the UK.

Baker, who is co-founder of Mr Black, said: “Coffee is more than just a drink – it’s a culture, ritual, obsession, aesthetic, experience, tradition and a community. We created Mr Black to embody that culture and inspire people to take their love of coffee into their evening drinks. Diageo understood our vision early on and now, after several years with them as a supporter, we are thrilled to be joining the Diageo family.”

