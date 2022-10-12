Amathus introduces Wines with Personality

Amathus has launched a campaign to introduce Wines with Personality. The importer, distributor and retailer said the wines, from 12 producers, feature a range of styles “including organic, biodynamic, natural and sustainable”.

Producers include Azores from Portugal; Chateau Vieux Moulin, Champagne A Bergère and Domaine Robert Roth from France; Weignut Fusser from Germany; Abbazia di Novacella from Italy; Avantis Estate from Greece; Fox & Fox from the UK; Metzer Family Wines from South Africa; Bodega Krontiras from Argentina; Gilbert Family Wines from Australia; and Blackenbrook Vineyards from New Zealand.

Jeremy Lithgow MW, head of Wine at Amathus, said: “We are constantly trying to diversify and complement the existing collection of wines we have available and to understand the importance of championing undiscovered wines from different regions, countries and growing cultures. Therefore, it is no surprise that all of the 12 wines are exclusive imports to Amathus.”

