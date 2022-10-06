English sparkling sees growth while total wine sales drop

Still and sparkling wine sales have dropped across every category, except English sparkling, according to the latest Wine Category Update off-trade report from Freixenet Copestick (FXC).

Citing IRI data, the report said that while prosecco makes up 52% of value sales in the sparkling wine category, it has seen a -4.6% decline in value growth. All sparkling sub-categories have experienced a decline except English sparkling, which has grown by 3.1% over the 52 weeks to August 7, 2022. Growth in English sparkling wine is being driven by Nyetimber, the report said. Perry saw the biggest decline of -25.7%, driven by Lambrini.

All BWS categories except flavoured alcoholic beverages showed a decline over the 12 week to August 7, as well as the 52 week period, with the total BWS sector seeing a -9.8% drop in sales in the year. Cider saw the greatest annual decline of -13.3%, followed by beer at -13% in the 52 weeks. Comparatively, wine experienced a -8.4% decline during the same period.

Turning to still wine, every colour and varietal saw a drop in growth, the largest of which was Zinfandel, which declined by -22% over the 52 weeks. In terms of colour, white saw the steadiest value decline (-7%) while red saw the greatest (-10.8%). Overall, still wine saw a greater decline than sparkling, with a -8.7% value dip during the 52 weeks.

Across both still and sparkling, growth decreased in all channels, with convenience retailers witnessing the largest decline in both value growth (-8.9% for still and -12.2% for sparkling) and volume growth (-11% for still and 18.7% for sparkling).

In terms of producers, Accolade Wines represented the largest proportion of value sales. The IRI data in the FXC report found the only producer in the top 15 to show value growth in the 52-week period was FXC itself, at +3.8%.

Related articles: