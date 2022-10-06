English sparkling sees growth while total wine sales drop

By Rachel Badham
 | 06 October, 2022

Still and sparkling wine sales have dropped across every category, except English sparkling, according to the latest Wine Category Update off-trade report from Freixenet Copestick (FXC). 

Citing IRI data, the report said that while prosecco makes up 52% of value sales in the sparkling wine category, it has seen a -4.6% decline in value growth. All sparkling sub-categories have experienced a decline except English sparkling, which has grown by 3.1% over the 52 weeks to August 7, 2022. Growth in English sparkling wine is being driven by Nyetimber, the report said. Perry saw the biggest decline of -25.7%, driven by Lambrini.

All BWS categories except flavoured alcoholic beverages showed a decline over the 12 week to August 7, as well as the 52 week period, with the total BWS sector seeing a -9.8% drop in sales in the year. Cider saw the greatest annual decline of -13.3%, followed by beer at -13% in the 52 weeks. Comparatively, wine experienced a -8.4% decline during the same period. 

Turning to still wine, every colour and varietal saw a drop in growth, the largest of which was Zinfandel, which declined by -22% over the 52 weeks. In terms of colour, white saw the steadiest value decline (-7%) while red saw the greatest (-10.8%). Overall, still wine saw a greater decline than sparkling, with a -8.7% value dip during the 52 weeks.

Across both still and sparkling, growth decreased in all channels, with convenience retailers witnessing the largest decline in both value growth (-8.9% for still and -12.2% for sparkling) and volume growth (-11% for still and 18.7% for sparkling). 

In terms of producers, Accolade Wines represented the largest proportion of value sales. The IRI data in the FXC report found the only producer in the top 15 to show value growth in the 52-week period was FXC itself, at +3.8%. 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Interview - WSET chief executive, Michelle…
  2. Inflation, sustainability and exciting wines…
  3. Naked Wines' Matt Smith on finding new wine,…
  4. William Grant & Sons reports 12% sales rise…
  5. What’s in store for retail at Christmas?
  6. Former wine retailer sets up Sober Cellar…
  7. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  8. How to make the most of festive marketing…
  9. Aldi eyes value with Autumn wine range chosen…
  10. New drinks launches - October 22

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95