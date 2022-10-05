Cointreau looks to sustainable packaging with new bottle design

By Rachel Badham
 | 05 October, 2022

Cointreau has launched a redesigned version of its liqueur bottles, which are now made from “two-thirds recycled glass”. 

Describing the brand refresh as the “most momentous of its kind in 140 years”, both the bottle and the label have been altered. 

As well as looking to boost its sustainability credentials by using recycled glass, convenience and practicality was also a consideration when redesigning the bottle. The bottle has been made “four millimetres taller to facilitate its grip” and make it “easier to hold”. Similarly, the newly textured cap “provides better grip for an easier twist-off” while simulating the skin of an orange. 

However, the bottle still displays traditional design features such as the Cointreau medallion. 

Fanny Chtromberg, international director at Cointreau, said the redesign aimed to “modernise” the bottle while still preserving its historical appeal.

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Naked Wines' Matt Smith on finding new wine,…
  2. Inflation, sustainability and exciting wines…
  3. Interview - WSET chief executive, Michelle…
  4. Aldi eyes value with Autumn wine range chosen…
  5. What’s in store for retail at Christmas?
  6. William Grant & Sons reports 12% sales rise…
  7. How to make the most of festive marketing…
  8. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  9. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  10. Kelham Island Brewery saved from closure

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95