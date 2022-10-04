New drinks launches - October 22

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

The King of Soho Copacetic Vodka

40% abv

£34.95

USP: Launched in celebration of National Vodka Day on October 4, the vodka is a first for gin brand The King of Soho. Available online and in Gerry’s Wines & Spirits, it is distilled using English wheat and has notes of “toasted crumpet” alongside a “touch of lemon zest and black pepper”.

The Lakes Distillery x Simon Rogan Reflections single malt whisky

54% abv

£85.00

USP: The Lakes Distillery created the single malt in collaboration with chef and Lake District restaurant group owner Simon Rogan. Rogan said: “Working with The Lakes Distillery on this special collaboration has been an absolute pleasure, especially since we have created something that celebrates our beautiful home in the Lake District.”

Old Pulteney Pineau des Charentes

46% abv

£75

USP: Distilled as part of The Coastal Series, Old Pulteney’s whisky is matured in ex-Pineau des Charentes wine casks, resulting in “sweet and light notes of candied oranges, warm spices and creamy vanilla”. The Coastal Series will be made up of four limited-edition expressions, which will be released annually from 2022.

RTDS & MIXERS

Funkin Cocktails Salted Caramel Espresso Martini

10% abv

£9

USP: The coffee, vodka and salted caramel beverage is the latest in Funkin’s range of RTD cocktails. Due to be launched in November, the espresso martini is aimed at raising the popularity of cocktails in the colder months.

WINE

Aberfeldy 15 Years Old and 18 Years Old

£55 and £95

USP: The two reds are the latest editions from Aberfeldy’s Red Wine Cask Collection, made with input from whisky expert Stephanie Macleod. 15 Year Old is finished in Cabernet Sauvignon wine casks from Napa Valley, while 18 Year Old finished in Tuscan red wine casks from Bolgheri.

