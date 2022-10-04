Drop Wine opens Kensington store

By Rachel Badham
 | 04 October, 2022

Drop wine has opened the doors of its new Kensington bottle shop and wine bar, bringing its total number of stores up to four. 

Owned by Dominic Condon, the store holds around 200 wines, some of which will be available by the glass. Wines range from popular “icons of the wine world” to “ off-the beaten track varieties”, with a selection of fine wines aimed at special occasions.

As well as wine, Drop Kensington will offer a handful of small plates. Condon described the opening as a “dream come true”, adding: “I’m looking forward to meeting the local community and making them Drop regulars.”

Drop Kensington is open Monday - Saturday from noon until 10pm. Drop wine has three other premises: Drop Drury Lane, Drop on the Common in Clapham and Drop at No. 11 in Amersham. Drop Dulwich is also due to open on October 8.

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Naked Wines' Matt Smith on finding new wine,…
  2. Inflation, sustainability and exciting wines…
  3. What’s in store for retail at Christmas?
  4. Aldi eyes value with Autumn wine range chosen…
  5. How to make the most of festive marketing…
  6. William Grant & Sons reports 12% sales rise…
  7. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  8. Government freezes alcohol duty, sets out…
  9. Deliveroo and Gorillas address underage drinking…
  10. Kelham Island Brewery saved from closure

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95