Drop Wine opens Kensington store

Drop wine has opened the doors of its new Kensington bottle shop and wine bar, bringing its total number of stores up to four.

Owned by Dominic Condon, the store holds around 200 wines, some of which will be available by the glass. Wines range from popular “icons of the wine world” to “ off-the beaten track varieties”, with a selection of fine wines aimed at special occasions.

As well as wine, Drop Kensington will offer a handful of small plates. Condon described the opening as a “dream come true”, adding: “I’m looking forward to meeting the local community and making them Drop regulars.”

Drop Kensington is open Monday - Saturday from noon until 10pm. Drop wine has three other premises: Drop Drury Lane, Drop on the Common in Clapham and Drop at No. 11 in Amersham. Drop Dulwich is also due to open on October 8.

