William Grant & Sons reports 12% sales rise in 2021

William Grant & Sons saw both sales and profits lift in the 12 months of 2021, according to its latest results.

The company reported a 12% leap in turnover, to £1.415 billion, while profits after tax rose 3% to £248 million. The privately-owned group did not discose any further figures.

William Grant & Sons said the results were achieved “despite significantly increased distribution costs to deliver products to markets during a time of supply disruption, which has been felt globally across the industry”.

The Hendrick’s Gin owner said that during the year to December 31, 2021, it invested “record” advertising & promotion expenditure, and launched a number of new products including ready-to-drink cocktail range Batch & Bottle; and Glenfiddich Grand Couronne, a 26 year old whisky matured in American and European oak casks, then finished in French Cognac casks.

The company also launched direct-to-consumer ecommerce platform, Clink.

A spokesperson for William Grant & Sons said: “Real progress has been demonstrated in 2021, and the continued resilience of team members in the face of adversity has created a powerful legacy for the future. The key to our long-term success lies in working together as one team, particularly with the supply chain challenges and unrest in the world that are again evident in 2022.”

