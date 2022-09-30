Kelham Island Brewery saved from closure

Sheffield’s Kelham Island Brewery has been saved from closure by a group of Sheffield business people.

Kelham Island, which is described as the oldest independent brewery in the city, was taken over by a joint venture comprising Tramlines festival co-founder and Sheffield venue owner James O’Hara, his brother and financial analyst Tom O’Hara, Simon Webster and Jim Harrison of Thornbridge Brewery, Peter Donohoe, founder of Sheffield-based creative studio Peter and Paul, and Ben Rymer - marketing manager at beer festival organisers, We Are Beer.

James O’Hara, who put the group together after hearing about the brewery’s closure, said: “Kelham Island Brewery, and its flagship beer Pale Rider, are known and revered beyond Sheffield. It’s heritage that we, as a city, should be really proud of. We couldn't let that just disappear, it means too much within the city and to the UK’s beer culture for it to become another Wikipedia entry.”

The brewery was founded in 1990 by Dave Wickett.

Thornbridge's Webster described Wickett as “a guiding hand in the early days of Thornbridge”.

Ed Wickett, former Kelham Island Brewery owner and son of founder Dave Wickett said: “I’m really pleased the brewery is in such safe hands.”

Financial details behind the acquisition were not disclosed.

Pic: L to R - James O'Hara, Ed Wickett and Simon Webster.

