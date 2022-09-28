Aldi eyes value with Autumn wine range chosen by shoppers

By Rachel Badham
 | 28 September, 2022

Aldi has launched its Autumn wine range, featuring around 70 wines which were selected with input from three shoppers.

Chosen by Aldi following a “nationwide search for budding wine enthusiasts”, Siobhan Giddins, 30, from Bridgnorth, Matt Bubb, 25, from Birmingham, and Louise Garden, 43,from Hertfordshire, assisted in the selection process for the new Autumn range. They were chosen on account of their shared “passion” for wine. 

The trio’s stand-out wines from the range include the Specially Selected Swiss Pinot Noir 2020 (£9.99), the Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux 2020 (£4.79) and the Bordeaux Families Atlantique Rosé 2021 (£5.99). 

As value-led consumers look for wallet-friendly options, the cheapest bottle in the Autumn range retails for £3.39. 

The full Autumn wine range is available in store and online via click and collect.

 

