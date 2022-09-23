Whisky, rum and Tequila drive spirits sales – Master of Malt

Online retailer Master of Malt has highlighted whisky, rum and premium Tequila as growth drivers in the first six months of 2022.

In its latest trends bulletin, the company said whisky had grown 2.2% in volumes during the period, while rum now accounts for 11.3% of the total spirits category, up from 9% in 2021. Meanwhile, Tequila priced over £150 has jumped some 578% over the past two years.

Within whisky, Master of Malt highlighted the £30-50 bracket and between February and June this year, whisky accounted for 12 of the retailer’s top 15 products.

Two spiced rums also made the top 15 list, and Master of Malt said spiced and flavoured rum now make up 49% of the category for the retailer, compared to 46.5% in 2021.

“There’s another side to rum that we’ve seen emerge: collectability,” the company said. “2022 has seen limited allocations of high-end rums fly out of the door, with both our Master of Malt-exclusive Caroni 23 Year Old 1998 Single Cask and the Foursquare Exceptional Cask 2 selling out within an hour.

“The key here is exclusivity. Limited runs have a certain allure to them, and we’re now seeing rum auction sites now selling rums up to £3,700. Rum isn't just premiumising, but is moving in the same way as whisky and becoming a coveted collector’s item.”

Turning to Tequila and Master of Malt said sought-after brands such as Clase Azul have very limited runs, but the “thirst for top-shelf Tequila continues, meaning other players have filled the gaps – namely Volcan and Casa Dragones”.

The company also flagged premiumisation at the lower end of the Tequila scale, with the £20-40 price bracket also increasing.

“Shot culture no longer plagues the category, as consumers embrace more mindful and premium drinking,” Master of Malt said.

