Eddy’s Food Station confirms two new store openings

Scottish convenience retailer, Eddy’s Food Station, has announced the opening of two new stores, bringing its total count to five stores across the country.

After opening its first store in Alloa earlier this year, the properties located on 2-6 Main Street, Ceres and 43 Main Street, Leuchars will be rebranded as Eddy’s Food Station stores this week. The two locations were previously Spar stores owned by John Mitchell, who has decided to sell the family business.

Stephen Thompson, chief executive at Eddy's Food Station, said the new openings will secure “a future for the 36 staff employed across the Ceres and Leuchars stores”. He added: “We are very much on track to open 30 stores within five years and these key locations in Fife play a big part in our growth strategy.”

Eddy’s has been backed financially by London-based Nash Capital, as the chain eyes expansion across Scotland. Financial details were not disclosed.

Related articles: