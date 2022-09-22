VK rebrands ahead of freshers push

Global Brands has lined up a new look for its VK RTD brand, as it looks to capitalise on the drink’s popularity with students.

The company described the redesign as “vibrant” and “bold” with the new packs building an identity around each flavour. The rebrand will be backed by an advertising campaign, which will roll out in September and October. The campaign, which includes digital out-of-home, TV and social media activity, is aimed at 18–24-year-old consumers.

The activation also includes an on-pack promotion.

Charlie Leaver, head of brand at Global Brands said: “Following a lengthy creative process, we’ve introduced new branding that reflects VK’s position as relevant, playful, and cool; characteristics that our Gen-Z consumers align with.

“While you may have a favourite in the range, our Gen-Z audience are actively looking for more flavour options, citing this variety as a key purchase driver. By adding lively, bold, and flavour specific colours to each of our SKUs, we are highlighting this variety, and making the bottle increasingly stand out in late-night venues and across shelves.

“September is a key period for VK brand awareness, and we can’t wait to see the impact of our rebrand and largest campaign yet on our following in the key 18-24 customer segment.”

Related articles: