September - October 2022 issue out now

By Rachel Badham
 | 15 September, 2022

The latest issue of Drinks Retailing has arrived, and ahead of the festive season, we’re taking a dive into the biggest Christmas drinks trends for retailers to take note of (pages 20 - 28).

Our big interview is with WSET chief executive Michelle Brampton who discusses what the trade can expect from her tenure (16 - 17). We also examine the role that the metaverse will play in the future of drinks retailing (18 - 19), while Millie Milliken looks at some of the cocktail component drinks that are seeing an increase in demand (31 - 35)

Elsewhere, YesMore’s Hayley Spencer explores how brands can make the most of Christmas without hitting the wrong notes, (12 - 13), Clinton Cawood reports on the versatility of fortified wine (41 - 42) and Drinks Retailing discovers what Rhône has to offer to the UK wine market (36 - 38). 

Also in this issue, our regular columnist Jason Millar takes a look at how to communicate about wine outside of the drinks industry (14), and we meet the maker behind St Austell Brewery (52). Plus, Jeff Evans is back with his bi-monthly beer review (47), and our retailer focus this issue is with director Greg Williams from Fine Wines Direct UK who explains how the retailer drives sales (53).

