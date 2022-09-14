Drinks' royal warrants to become void after Queen's death

A clutch of well-known spirits and Champagne brands will have their royal warrant status reviewed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Brands and suppliers including Gordon’s gin, Champagne brands Mumm and Moët, and wine merchants Corney & Barrow and Berry & Bros & Rudd, carry the Queen’s coat of arms as regular suppliers to the royal household.

After a monarch’s death the warrants become void, but the holders can continue to use the crest for two years “provided there is no significant change within the company concerned”, according to the Royal Warrant Holders Association.

The Royal Household will review warrant grants upon a change of monarch, it says.

Until her death, the Queen and the then Prince of Wales were the only two members of the royal family able to grant royal warrants.

Warrants are granted to people or companies who regularly supply goods or services to the relevant royal households, but are not intended to imply any exclusivity or an endorsement of quality.

Those receiving a royal warrant are allowed to display the relevant coat of arms and the nature of the goods or services to which the warrant applies.

Drinks firms and brands with royal warrants from the late Queen include Angostura, Martini, Berry Bros & Rudd, Bollinger, Mumm, Krug, Lanson, Roederer, Moët, Veuve Clicquot, Dubonnet, Harveys sherry, Dewar’s, Johnnie Walker, Justerini & Brooks, Lea & Sandeman, Matthew Gloag, Pol Roger, Symington Family Estates, Tanqueray, Gordon’s, Taylor’s port, Royal Lochnagar whisky, Pimm’s, Hine, Valvona & Crolla, Walker & Woodhouse and Windsor & Eton Brewery.

Berry Bros and Corney & Barrow have warrants granted both by the Queen and the King as the former Prince of Wales.

Cornish vineyard Camel Valley , Laurent-Perrier, Laphroaig, Juniper Green gin and Shepherd Neame all have the Prince of Wales warrant.

