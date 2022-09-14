WSET to hold first virtual open days

The Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) is set to hold its first virtual open days on October 19 - 20 in an effort to showcase its range of qualifications.

The two-day WSET Open House programme is free to attend, and aims to “raise awareness” of the organisation’s wine, spirit and sake qualifications. It is targeted at those interested in WSET education as well as existing WSET students looking to gain another qualification. Businesses are also encouraged to attend to learn how “WSET training can add value to their teams”.

As part of the event, live sessions will be delivered by the trust’s team, detailing the content of the courses from Level 1 (beginner) to Level 4 (expert). WSET students will also share their study experiences. October 19 will focus on wine qualifications and October 20 will cover spirits and sake.

WSET marketing director, Carolyn d’Aguilar, said the trust is “really excited” to be holding its first virtual open days, adding: “Just like a college or university open day, this event will allow potential students to sample our wine, spirits and sake qualifications before they commit to signing up with one of our course providers. They can explore which qualification and study option is right for them and how WSET education can benefit them - whether for their career or for personal enjoyment.”

The event will be available across every time zone and some live sessions will also run in French and Spanish. Sessions can be viewed on-demand during the 30 days following the event.

Those interested in attending can register online.







