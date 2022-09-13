Hambledon Vineyard launches campaign with focus on terroir

Hampshire-based Hambledon Vineyard has announced a new brand advertising campaign to emphasise the vineyard’s terroir.

Hambledon, which claims to be England’s “oldest commercial vineyard” after being established in 1952, has shared a new brand tagline as part of the campaign - Shaped by Nature, Crafted by Hand.

With adverts rolling out across digital platforms, vineyard owners Ian and Anna Kellett commissioned digital artist Sebastien Baert to create 3D imagery of the landscape to express how “essential” the Hampshire soil is to the production of Hambledon’s sparkling wines. The digital artwork will be featured in Hambledon Vineyard ads, which are due to be published nationally with a focus on the London area.

As well as highlighting the vineyard’s terroir, the campaign targets consumers who are wanting to “drink locally without compromising on quality”. Ian Kellet described the vineyard’s soil as “extraordinary”, adding: “Our drive comes from a simple belief that our English soil has something so special to give”.

The producer is said to be “investing massively” in its visitor centre, with this year also expected to see a 400% increase in production as additional acreage will be harvested.

Financial details of the campaign were not disclosed.

