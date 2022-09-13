Beer shop opens in Norwich phone box

By Nigel Huddleston
 | 13 September, 2022

A beer store claiming to be “the UK’s smallest bottle shop” has opened in a disused phone box in Norwich city centre.

Beer Hatch is owned by Saul Press and is an extension of a business that started as a local delivery service during lockdown, progressing to selling beer at local markets as the world reopened.

“I noticed an advert on a phone box in Norwich: ‘rent a phone box’,” said Press. “It had a website address, so I got in touch. 

“They told me they had a unit available on Tombland in Norwich that was going through planning for a change of use to a retail unit. It took quite a while for the planning to go through.

“The planning went through in June and then I applied for the premises licence to sell alcohol.

“I just sell cans and bottles, keeping it to local drinks. I also have cider.

“It will have a fridge in there soon; I am just waiting for the electrics to be completed. When the fridge is in, I will be stocking over 50 different beers and ciders.”





