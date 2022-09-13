2022 harvest update

By Rachel Badham
 | 13 September, 2022

As the 2022 grape harvest gets into full swing, producers have signalled earlier picking, following the summer heatwave. Here, Drinks Retailing rounds up the latest harvest news: 

  • Harvests in the Provence wine region (AOC Côtes de Provence, AOC Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence and AOC Coteaux Varois en Provence) began 10 to 15 days earlier than the 2021 harvests. Despite the heatwave, which brought about water stress, the fruit is said to be “extremely healthy” with “good volumes” expected.

  • The Comité Champagne has announced that the region’s harvest began on August 20. Champagne growers and houses set the 2022 available yield as 12,000 kilos per hectare, which is the “highest level in 15 years”. Comité Champagne attributed the high yields to “minimal losses from spring frosts and hailstorms”. 

  • The crémant and dry white harvest in Bordeaux began on August 16 (15 to 20 days ahead of normal harvesting time) with the Merlot harvest commencing at the beginning of September. The hot weather is said to have favoured the production of “attractive but small berries” with a “good balance between acidity and freshness”.

