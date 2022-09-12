Budweiser Brewing Group launches B2B ecommerce site

Budweiser Brewing Group has launched parent company AB InBev’s B2B ecommerce platform in the UK.

The website, called Bees, allows business owners to browse for products, place orders, earn rewards, arrange deliveries, manage invoices, and access business insights.

While AB InBev doesn’t require retailers to use Bees, the brewer said its high adoption rate remains consistent in its markets because of “how the platform leverages AI and machine learning to both act upon insights and provide better customer service”.

According to AB InBev, around 80% of Bees customers make purchases each month that are influenced by the platform’s algorithms.

The website also includes e-learning modules and personalised order recommendations.

Bees was piloted in the Dominican Republic in 2020 and is now available in 17 countries.

The UK is the first country to launch Bees in Europe and it will roll out to select on-trade venues and off-trade wholesalers.

Brian Perkins, president, Western Europe & CEO, Budweiser Brewing Group, said: “By harnessing the power of data and technology, we’re building shared prosperity for our business partners and our communities. Already in the top 10 e-commerce marketplaces globally, Bees has the potential to improve productivity for all businesses in our ecosystem.”

