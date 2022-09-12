SITT Manchester date change

By Lucy Britner
 | 12 September, 2022

The Manchester date for the Specialist Importers’ Trade Tasting (SITT) has been pushed back a week, to make way for the Queen’s funeral.

SITT Manchester will now take place on September 26, after it was announced over the weekend that Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on September 19.

The London event, scheduled for September 21, remains unchanged.

With 59 tasting tables aimed at independent retailers, new exhibitors for SITT include Novel Wines, Good Brothers Wine and Vino Vero Imports. A selection of returning importers will also be attending, such as Seckford Wine Agencies, Graft Wine and Museum Wines. 

This Autumn’s SITT tastings will spotlight 10 producers from the Peninsula de Setubal region in Portugal. Broadcaster and wine writer Joe Wadsack will host a masterclass on the region.

Henrique Soares, president of the Setúbal Peninsula Regional Wine Commission, said the Peninsula de Setubal is a "mandatory stop" for independent wine retailers, adding: "For the first time, 10 producers from the region wil be attending SITT to showcase their wines, as the event offers the perfect audience in two key cities. Some of the wines are already represented in the market and some others are seeking distribution, so it’s there will be opportunities to make business and add some Setúbal Peninsula wines for all visitors."

Elsewhere, SITT will be debuting a new feature for lesser known wines: The Unusual Suspects. For Autumn 2022, The Unusual Suspects segment will platform wines from Bugey, France, with five producers from the region. At the London tasting, this will be coupled with a masterclass by wine writer Wink Lorch.

For the full line up of exhibitors and masterclasses, visit www.sittastings.com

SITT Autumn will be held at etc. venues 11 Portland Street, Manchester, and St Mary’s Church, Marylebone, London.

