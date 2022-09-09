Trade pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the drinks industry have paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II, following the announcement of her death on September 8, aged 96.

British Beer & Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin said: “Along with the nation and the world, we are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her reign and duty to the country has been extraordinary and on behalf of our members, we would like to pass on our condolences to the Royal family. In the coming days and weeks, we will be working with our nation's pubs and brewers to pay our respects in communities across the country.”

Ivan Menezes, CEO of Diageo, expressed “deep sadness at the death of Her Majesty the Queen” on behalf of his company. He went on to offer “sincere gratitude for Her Majesty’s 70 years of devoted service to country and Commonwealth”.

LWC Drinks took to Twitter to offer condolences to the Royal family. “We will be remembering her service to our country as the longest reigning monarch in history,” the company said.

Meanwhile, WineGB Tweeted: “We join the nation in mourning the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. WineGB members and directors wish to convey our condolences to the Royal family at this time of great sorrow.”

The Federation of Independent Retailers national president Jason Birks also paid the following tribute: “Independent retailers are saddened by the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II. She served with unswerving duty, dedication and commitment. May she rest in peace. Our thoughts are with the King and his family.”

