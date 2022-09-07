Molson Coors launches Carling TV ad

Molson Coors Beverage Company has launched a TV campaign for its Carling brand, marking the beer’s first TV advert in two years.

The marketing campaign is said to have cost £6.6 million in total, and is centred around the strapline ‘We’re Made by Our Mates’. Activations will run across TV, social media and video-on-demand services.

The campaign is a continuation of Carling’s ‘Made Local’ campaign which “championed people who make a difference in their hometown”.

Lee Willett, Carling brand director, said: “With this campaign we wanted to champion the relationships that make us who we are and bring those relatable moments with mates to life through a series of affectionate, authentic and character-driven ads.”

The ‘We’re Made by Our Mates’ campaign launches from the beginning of September.

