Heineken takes ownership of Beavertown Brewery

Heineken UK has fully acquired London’s Beavertown Brewery, four years after it purchased a minority stake.

As part of the agreement between the two companies, Beavertown founder Logan Plant will step down as CEO and take on a new advisory role. Jochen Van Esch, Heineken’s craft development director, will take on the new managing director role at Beavertown.

Heineken said Beavertown will “continue to be operated separately”, with its own functional teams including sales, marketing and brewing.

Plant said: “Beavertown began in my kitchen, ten years ago. From brewing in a rice pan to one of the most successful British brewers in recent years, employing over 160 people and brewing 360,000 hectolitres of beer. Its success is something I could never have predicted back then, and I am extremely proud that we have agreed the deal with Heineken UK which is the natural next step for Beavertown, its brands, and most importantly, its people.”

Heineken said it expects that the new ownership structure will allow the brand to grow “significantly and could see up to 50 new jobs” being created.

Financial details behind the deal remain confidential.

