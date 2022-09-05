New drinks launches - September 22

The monthly round-up of what's new in low/no, beer, cider, wine, spirits, RTDs and mixers.

WINE

Roebuck Estates Classic Cuvée 2016

£38

USP: The new Roebuck Estates Classic Cuvée 2016 is a blend of 50% Chardonnay, 37% Pinot Noir and 13% Pinot Meunier with fruit coming from the Roebuck and Roman Villa vineyards.

2021 Vertebra-Figuera, Terroir Sense Fronteres

£37.48 via Armit Wines

USP: Vertebra-Figuera is made with Garnatxa Fina, which is a “local Grenache with bigger berries and thinner skins that thrives on the plateau 600 meters up the Figuera mountain in pink clay and gypsum-laced vineyards”.

Langham’s Corallian Classic Cuvée NV

£29.50

USP: Named after the coralliferous limestone group on which the vines grow, Langham’s Corallian Classic Cuvée NV has a base vintage from 2019 and 24% reserve wine. It is a blend of 81% Chardonnay, 11% Pinot Noir, 8% Pinot Meunier.

SPIRITS & LIQUEURS

M&S Distilled spirits range

All 40% abv except the whisky, which is 42% abv

£18 (per 70cl bottle)

USP: The retailer's 10-strong spirits collection is aimed at “helping customers take their drinks at home to the next level, without breaking the bank”. The three vodkas in the range are five times distilled and charcoal-filtered; the three gins are triple distilled and made with M&S’s blend of seven botanicals; and the Blended Scotch Whisky and XO Brandy have “both been given further ageing time – eight and five years, respectively”. All are made without any artificial colourings or flavourings. The range also includes an own-label tequila and a spiced rum.

Glenfiddich Time Re:Imagined

£900-35,000

USP: The collection comprises Glenfiddich 30 Year Old (RRP £900) Glenfiddich 40 Year Old (RRP £3,500) and Glenfiddich 50 Year Old (RRP £35,000). Claudia Falcone, Glenfiddich global brand director, said: “The quality of these liquids has inspired the distinctive packaging that beautifully tell the stories of these single malts and is a fitting tribute to the unpredictable nature of time itself.”

The Glenturret 50 year old

40% abv

£40,000

USP: The first ever 50 year old from The Glenturret is limited to 150 bottles. The refill Sherry cask was filled in 1972 and bottled at cask strength. The bottle is housed in a black crystal decanter produced by luxury French crystal house, Lalique – the owner of the brand. Bottle number one will be auctioned by Sotheby’s and it comes with a one-off piece of artwork by Scottish artist Matthew Draper.

Tamdhu Dedication Society Single Cask 2003

55.4% abv

£349

USP: To mark the brand’s 125th anniversary, Tamdhu has released a limited-edition whisky which was created with input from its ‘Dedication Society’ members club. 640 bottles are available of the whisky which Tamdhu distillery manager Sandy McIntyre said reflects the producer's “dedication to full sherry maturation.”

Highland Park Cask Strength Release No.3

64.1%

£65

USP: Produced using Highland Park’s “straight from the cask” method, no water is added after maturation to ensure a “robust and intense flavour”. For a “smokier” finish, Release No.3 uses whisky made with a higher proportion of Orkney peated malt compared to the other single malts in the Cask Strength series.

BEER & CIDER



Action Against Hunger x Olia Hercules x Northern Monk As One beer

5.5%

£4 (440ml)

USP: Independent Leeds-based Brewer, Northern Monk, collaborated with Ukrainian chef Olia Hercules to create this plum and buckwheat beer in association with Action Against Hunger. All profits from the limited-edition beer will go to Action Against Hunger’s response in Ukraine.

