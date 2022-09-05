New South Wales Wine announces first UK trade tasting

New South Wales Wine will be hosting its first UK trade and press tasting in London on September 21, with 17 producers expected to attend.

68 wines will be at the tasting, spanning seven New South Wales wine regions including Hunter Valley, Orange and Mudgee, as well as “emerging fine wine regions” such as Canberra district, the Central Ranges and Hilltops. Of the 17 producers attending, five are already available in the UK while the rest are seeking distribution.

Four masterclasses will be held throughout the day covering Orange, Hunter Valley Semillon and Chardonnay, Hunter Valley Shiraz and emerging regions.

Angus Barnes, head of New South Wales Wine, said: “We are very excited to be holding our first stand-alone regional tasting in the UK, our most important export market. It’s a great opportunity for us to shine a spotlight on our region and show the UK trade and press what New South Wales wine is all about and the quality and rich diversity of styles it can offer.”

Barnes also noted that the trade organisation has recently opened an office in Australia House in London, with it due to launch a promotional campaign for the UK market shortly.

Related articles: