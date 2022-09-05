Feragaia opens alcohol-free distillery in Scotland

Spirits producer Feragaia has opened a new alcohol-free distillery in Scotland, with the brand noting the distillery as “first of its kind” in the country.

The distillery has been opened in Glenrothes, Fife, with the aim to support the growth of the alcohol-free spirits producer. Having produced its spirits at a private distillery in Scotland since the brand launch in 2019, Feragaia’s new facilities are said to have improved “production efficiencies and capacities”.

As well as offering a larger capacity, the distillery will provide the grounds for a “waste-free manufacturing process to create as circular a business as possible”. Feragaia now estimates that its products are stocked in around 450 on- and off-trade establishments throughout the UK, including retailers such as Harvey Nichols, Harrods, and Ocado.

Feragaia’s co-founder, Bill Garnock said it is an “honour” to be opening the “first working alcohol-free distillery in Scotland”, adding: “This is a bold step in our Feragaia journey, and will allow us to further deliver on our core values of provenance and process. The distillery will further strengthen transparency throughout the supply chain.”

Related articles: