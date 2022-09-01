Drinks industry kicks off Organic Month with focus on wine

As September begins, the drinks industry is marking Organic Month with a series of campaigns and promotions to platform organic wine.

With conscious consumerism on the rise, wine has paved the way in the organic drinks market. According to Nielsen, the organic wine category in the UK is now worth over £75 million in retail sales value as of the 52 week period ending July 16, 2022.

Waitrose is leading promotions with offers on all certified organic wine from August 31 to September 27. The retailer noted that sales of organic wine at Waitrose have risen by 36% in the past three years, with organic wine online searches increasing by 113% in the same time period.

Victoria Mason, the organic wine buyer for Waitrose, said the retailer has seen a “really strong increase in demand for organic wines since the start of the pandemic”, adding: “We are really excited to be supporting Organic Month by offering money off all of our organic wines for the first time.”

Elsewhere, Concha y Toro’s Cono Sur is one of a handful of wine brands celebrating Organic Month.

Highlighting the importance of Organic Month, Heather Jones, senior brand manager at Cono Sur, said: “With so much focus on the climate and negative impacts of human interventions, it is important to give a voice to those companies working hard to effect positive change in the supply of products we consume every day.”

