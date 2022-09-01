Pernod Ricard reports “record” full-year results

Jameson whiskey owner Pernod Ricard has reported a 21% increase in reported sales for full-year 22.

The company said today that sales totalled €10.7 billion, with all reporting regions growing double digits, in the 12 months to June 30, 2022.

In Europe, sales were up 19%, driven by “Spain, Germany, Poland, UK and with a very strong rebound in Travel Retail”.

Speaking specifically about the UK market, the French company said growth was boosted by the recovery of the on-trade as well as spirits brands Jameson, Absolut, Havana Club and gins Monkey 47 and Malfy.

Chivas Brothers, the company’s Scotch whisky division, saw net sales rise 25%, from both mature markets (+16%) and emerging markets (+34%). Standout brand sales performance included Chivas +29%, Ballantine’s +27% and Royal Salute +38%.

The division also highlighted a target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2026 and shared progress on commitments to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable, compostable packaging by 2025.

Alexandre Ricard, Pernod Ricard’s chairman and CEO said of overall performance: “FY22 was a record year in many respects. Our sales broke the symbolic milestone of €10 billion with our fastest growth rate in over 30 years, delivering a record €3 billion profit from recurring operations at a record operating margin of 28.3%.

“FY22’s performance was also very well balanced. Growth was driven by all regions, categories, price points and channels, with a comparable contribution from both mature and emerging markets. Most importantly, our performance was sustainable thanks to the real progress we’ve made on delivering our strategic roadmap ‘Good Times from a Good Place’.”

