Circumstance Distillery latest to launch English whisky

Bristol’s Circumstance Distillery is set to become the latest spirits producer to launch an English whisky.

The inaugural Circumstance English Whisky is a single grain whisky made using 85% malted barley and 15% unmalted barley. The launch, which is limited to 500 bottles, is scheduled for September 5. The release carries an RRP of £60.

The grains were fermented on a French saison yeast for 14 days and distilled in an 1800-litre hybrid still with a copper whisky hood and copper 4-plate column.

It was matured in first-fill ex-bourbon casks at the distillery for “over three years”.

Circumstance co-founder Danny Walker said: “There is a lot more to whisky than single malts. Creating a mash bill that contains more than just malted barley requires some real skill – which our team have an abundance of. This inaugural whisky release is an important milestone, but our journey continues. A single grain rye whisky and a single grain wheat whisky should be ready for release in near future.”

The distillery was founded in 2018. It also produces rum, vodka and other grain spirits, but the whisky required minimum ageing of three years.

Circumstance joins a host of other English whisky producers, including Cotswolds, The Oxford Artisan Distillery, East London Liquor Co and White Peaks. The Spirit of Manchester Distillery also recently announced plans to make whisky, with the first products expected to be released in 2025.

