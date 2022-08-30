Three Champagne houses achieve B Corp status

By Rachel Badham
 | 30 August, 2022

Champagnes Piper-Heidsieck, Charles Heidsieck and Rare Champagne have achieved B Corp certification for implementing socially and environmentally conscious practices, in what they say is a first for Champagne producers.  

All owned by the EPI Group, the three producers reached certification status with a score of 91.9 points. EPI said they are the first Champagne producers to have been granted B Corp status. 

Initiatives taken by the houses to achieve B Corp certification included reducing carbon footprint by 61% in line with the Paris climate agreement, and using 100% renewable energy in production activities. The producers have also pledged to move 100% of suppliers to Europe by 2030.

Damien Lafaurie, president CEO of Champagnes Piper-Heidsieck, Charles Heidsieck and Rare Champagne, said: “We are honoured to be the first producers in Champagne to achieve Certified B Corporation status and are fully committed to B Lab's vision of working towards an inclusive, equitable and regenerative economic system. We hope to inspire others in the wine industry to join the cause.”

