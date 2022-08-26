Beavertown lines up bank holiday giveaway

Beavertown will hand out “thousands of free cans of beer” at three UK cities over the next two weeks.

The brewer said that, as part of its ‘Hops on hops off’ walking tour, it will give away beer in London (August 26), Brighton (August 27) and Birmingham (September 2).

Tom Rainsford, marketing director at Beavertown said: “We’re taking our ‘Hops on hops off’ tour nationwide and it’s guaranteed to kickstart your weekend.

“We’ve already crashed landed in Manchester, now look out for our tour guides in London, Brighton and Birmingham armed with thousands of ice-cold cans."

Beavertown will be giving out a selection of beers including Nanobot (2.8%), Lazer Crush, Beavertown’s alcohol free IPA, as well as 50 Neck Oil vouchers that can be redeemed at select pubs in each city.

Related articles: