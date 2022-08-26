Beavertown lines up bank holiday giveaway

By Lucy Britner
 | 26 August, 2022
a woman holding a can of beer and a walking tour sign

Beavertown will hand out “thousands of free cans of beer” at three UK cities over the next two weeks.

The brewer said that, as part of its ‘Hops on hops off’ walking tour, it will give away beer in London (August 26), Brighton (August 27) and Birmingham (September 2).

Tom Rainsford, marketing director at Beavertown said: “We’re taking our ‘Hops on hops off’ tour nationwide and it’s guaranteed to kickstart your weekend.

“We’ve already crashed landed in Manchester, now look out for our tour guides in London, Brighton and Birmingham armed with thousands of ice-cold cans."

Beavertown will be giving out a selection of beers including Nanobot (2.8%), Lazer Crush, Beavertown’s alcohol free IPA, as well as 50 Neck Oil vouchers that can be redeemed at select pubs in each city.

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. The organic certification debate - analysis
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. Off-trade sales drop as on-trade returns and…
  4. New drinks launches - August 22
  5. Government could defer importer labelling…
  6. The biggest trends in flavoured cider
  7. How drinks brands can benefit from green initiatives…
  8. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  9. Retailer profile - Bier Huis
  10. Extreme weather events shift consumer sustainability…

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95