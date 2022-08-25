Brewers call for action over CO2 shortage fears

By Lucy Britner
 | 25 August, 2022
close up of beer in a glass

The trade organisation for beer and pubs has called on the Government to act, after a major supplier of CO2 to the industry announced a temporary closure.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said today that CF Industries, which is the UK’s last fertiliser plant, would halt production. According to the BBC, the company said rising energy costs made production “uneconomical” at its ammonia plant. The plant's CO2 by-product is used in the production of beer and carbonated soft drinks.

“The timing of this news couldn’t be worse as our pubs and brewers are already dealing with severe headwinds and pressures on their supply chains,” said BBPA chief executive Emma McClarkin. “This decision raises serious concerns for the sustainable supply of CO2 to the brewing and pub industry.

“A guaranteed supply is essential for operations across pub and brewing businesses and this announcement comes at a time when they are already facing extreme cost rises that are threatening businesses and people’s livelihoods across the country. We urge the Government to urgently convene stakeholders to ensure there is a reliable supply of CO2 to our industry and others that depend on it.”

