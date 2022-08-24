Treasury Wine Estates ramps up Wolf Blass campaign

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) has invested a further £1 million in its Wolf Blass ‘Why settle when you can soar?’ campaign.

Following the launch last year, TWE said that the next phase of the campaign will include TV advertising, out-of-home and digital. Wolf Blass will also continue its partnership with Secret Escapes, which includes a consumer competition.

The brand’s first move into live television advertising is expected to reach 4.5 million consumers across the advert’s 10 week run time. The advert debuted during the opening episode of the new Game of Thrones series, House of the Dragon, to align with the release of Wolf Blass’ Fire & Blood Cabernet Shiraz. The wine has launched nationwide in retailers Asda and Morrisons.

The Secret Escapes promotion, which last year generated 50,000 entries, will this September see 750,000 bottles across the UK and Northern Ireland tagged with prize-winning QR codes. Entrants will have to scan the QR code to be in with the chance of winning around £1 million worth of instant prizes and credits.

Ben Blake, marketing director, TWE EMEA, said: "It is an incredibly exciting time for Wolf Blass in the UK with the ‘Why settle when you can soar?’ campaign extended to new channels, the launch of the limited-edition House of the Dragon wine and a return to our much-loved Secret Escapes partnership.”

