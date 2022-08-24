Champagne harvest underway

By Rachel Badham
 | 24 August, 2022

The Comité Champagne has announced that the region’s harvest began on August 20, with the yield set at “the highest level in 15 years”. 

The harvest start dates across each village and grape varietal will vary between August 20 and September 6, with all grapes being picked by hand. Continuing from previous years, the region’s Réseau Matu organisation recommended the optimal dates for the harvest by tracking the progress of grape ripening.

Champagne growers and houses have set the 2022 available yield as 12,000 kilos per hectare, which is the “highest level in 15 years”. Comité Champagne has attributed the high yields to “minimal losses from spring frosts and hailstorms”. It also noted the “excellent health” of the Champagne vineyards as a whole.

 

