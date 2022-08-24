Nisa launches beer promotion ahead of bank holiday

Nisa has launched a deal across a range of “barbecue essentials”, including a handful of beers and ciders, as the retailer gears up for the final bank holiday (August 29) of the summer.

With Nisa expecting an “influx of customers” this weekend, it has reduced the cost of selected beer and cider multipacks as it aims to target value-seeking customers and boost basket spend. Estrella Damm 4pk, Budweiser 12pk and Magners Original 18pk are all included in the promotion, alongside a range of food items.

Nisa’s promotions manager, Laura O’Hearne, said the retailer is aiming to “demonstrate the strength of their value offer” to shoppers, adding: “The ongoing cost of living crisis is affecting how we are all spending, so strategic placement of the deals along with cross merchandising can make all the difference.”

The promotion is available in store until August 30.

