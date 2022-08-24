Nisa launches beer promotion ahead of bank holiday

By Rachel Badham
 | 24 August, 2022

Nisa has launched a deal across a range of “barbecue essentials”, including a handful of beers and ciders, as the retailer gears up for the final bank holiday (August 29) of the summer. 

With Nisa expecting an “influx of customers” this weekend, it has reduced the cost of selected beer and cider multipacks as it aims to target value-seeking customers and boost basket spend. Estrella Damm 4pk, Budweiser 12pk and Magners Original 18pk are all included in the promotion, alongside a range of food items.

Nisa’s promotions manager, Laura O’Hearne, said the retailer is aiming to “demonstrate the strength of their value offer” to shoppers, adding: “The ongoing cost of living crisis is affecting how we are all spending, so strategic placement of the deals along with cross merchandising can make all the difference.”

The promotion is available in store until August 30.

 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Off-trade sales drop as on-trade returns and…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. The organic certification debate - analysis
  4. New drinks launches - August 22
  5. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  6. How drinks brands can benefit from green initiatives…
  7. Whisp Drinks breaches ad watchdog code again
  8. Retailer profile - Bier Huis
  9. Extreme weather events shift consumer sustainability…
  10. Cider drinking occasions beyond summer

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95