Campari Group takes a stake in Howler Head whiskey

Campari Group has acquired a 15% interest in Howler Head Kentucky straight bourbon, with a medium-term route to total ownership.

The deal, with Catalyst Spirits, saw Campari agree to pay US$15 million for the 15% share.

Banana-flavoured Howler Head is the official flavoured whiskey partner of UFC and it recently launched in the UK.

“With bourbon whiskey serving as one of our global priority brand pillars, Howler Head is an ideal fit for our portfolio,” said Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO, Campari Group. “In addition to being an exceptionally high-quality liquid, Howler Head has established a clearly unique brand personality and, through its deep relationship with UFC, has a huge on-tap worldwide fanbase."

