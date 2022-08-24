Campari Group takes a stake in Howler Head whiskey

By Lucy Britner
 | 24 August, 2022

Campari Group has acquired a 15% interest in Howler Head Kentucky straight bourbon, with a medium-term route to total ownership.

The deal, with Catalyst Spirits, saw Campari agree to pay US$15 million for the 15% share.

Banana-flavoured Howler Head is the official flavoured whiskey partner of UFC and it recently launched in the UK.

“With bourbon whiskey serving as one of our global priority brand pillars, Howler Head is an ideal fit for our portfolio,” said Bob Kunze-Concewitz, CEO, Campari Group. “In addition to being an exceptionally high-quality liquid, Howler Head has established a clearly unique brand personality and, through its deep relationship with UFC, has a huge on-tap worldwide fanbase." 

Related articles:

Site Search

Register for Newsletter or Magazine

Most read articles

  1. Off-trade sales drop as on-trade returns and…
  2. Coors Light to be rebranded as Coors from…
  3. The organic certification debate - analysis
  4. New drinks launches - August 22
  5. Bacardi introduces new Breezer RTD
  6. How drinks brands can benefit from green initiatives…
  7. Whisp Drinks breaches ad watchdog code again
  8. Retailer profile - Bier Huis
  9. Extreme weather events shift consumer sustainability…
  10. Cider drinking occasions beyond summer

Digital Edition

The latest digital edition can be found here.

Innovation Hub

DRN Events

© Agile Media Ltd 2022. All rights reserved.
Registered Office: 56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN.
Registered in England No. 6646125.VAT No. 938 4452 95