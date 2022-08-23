Brewers call for support amid energy bill hikes

The Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) and the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) have called on the government to protect the beer industry as energy prices rise.

In a joint letter addressed to the Chancellor, the organisations highlighted the struggles small brewers are facing in light of inflation. The letter recommended that the government places an “urgent cap on energy prices for small businesses” while offering grants for renewable energy technology.

SIBA and CAMRA also voiced concerns over delays to alcohol duty reforms which would include the Draught Duty Rate to reduce beer duty by 5% in pubs. They have requested that the government prioritise these reforms, while also considering how new regulations such as the Deposit Return Scheme will “separate the UK’s internal market for beer.”

Nik Antona, chairman of CAMRA, said “urgent action” is needed from the government, adding: “With businesses having pulled out all the stops to make it through the pandemic, it would be a travesty if more of our local, small and independent breweries were forced to close for good now due to the crisis with the cost of energy, goods, and doing business.”

Roy Allkin, chairman of SIBA, continued: “It is vital that the government's plan to tempt people back to the pub with a new discounted draught duty rate is extended to the smaller twenty and thirty litre containers used by small brewers, or risk global lager brands being the only ones who benefit.”

